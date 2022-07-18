Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Dodgers Manger Dave Roberts Left in the Dark Because of MLB Streaming

Dodgers Manger Dave Roberts Left in the Dark Because of MLB Streaming

Also in Traina Thoughts: ESPN wants you to pay up; a dumb apology; Giannis loves his dad jokes and much more.

Also in Traina Thoughts: ESPN wants you to pay up; a dumb apology; Giannis loves his dad jokes and much more.

1. I’ve made it clear that I think Major League Baseball’s exclusive streaming deals are bad for the game.

The league likes to say the streaming deals are in place to help grow the game. The truth is, the streaming deals are in place so the league can make as much money as possible.

Halfway through the season, we haven’t seen much evidence of the exclusive streaming deals being a smash hit for MLB. AppleTV+, which airs games on Friday nights, and Peacock, which airs games on Sunday mornings, haven’t released any viewership numbers.

However, we’ve seen plenty of fans express frustration with not knowing where games are airing and not being able to watch games on the streaming services.

It’s not just fans, now, either. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained on Saturday that he didn’t watch any of the MLB Futures Game played that night because the TVs in the clubhouses don’t have Peacock, where the game aired exclusively.

I know that some of you reading this are getting ready to fire off an email or tweet to me to say that Roberts 1) could’ve watched the game on a laptop or iPad, or 2) could’ve had someone in the clubhouse hook up an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV box to the clubhouse TV, or 3) Roberts is 50 and it’s his fault he didn’t know how to access the game.

All of those things are true, but the point is that MLB is making harder for people to find games and watch games, and that is the last thing the sport needs. 

2. Speaking of problems with streaming services for sports fans, ESPN+ is raising the monthly fee for its product from $6.99 a month to $9.99 a month.

3. In the latest installment of someone apologizing for something that does not warrant an apology, Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan had to do a mea culpa because he said the first thing he thinks of when he hears the name Russell Westbrook is “bricks.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

4. Giannis is the only person in the world who can pull off these dad jokes.

5. ESPN's seven-part docuseries on Derek Jeter begins tonight following Home Run Derby. Here’s a mostly spoiler-free review.

6. My guest on this week's SI Media Podcast is author, reporter and podcast host James Andrew Miller. Topics covered during our conversation include The Washington Post’s recent feature article on Adam Schefter, Matthew Berry leaving ESPN, where the Big Ten football media rights deals stand, LIV golf and much more.

Following Miller, Sal Licata joins me for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, we discuss my review of the upcoming Derek Jeter docuseries on ESPN, the Zach Wilson “scandal” and the recent passing of Tony Sirico from The Sopranos. I also read recent Apple reviews to close out the show.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: He nailed it.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) works outs at AdventHealth Training Center.
Play
NFL

Report: Leonard Fournette Showed Up to Minicamp Overweight

Buccaneers coaches were reportedly not happy when the running back showed up to mandatory minicamp overweight.

By Joseph Salvador32 minutes ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks at SEC media days.
Play
College Football

SEC Commish Says Adding Texas, Oklahoma Trumps Adding USC, UCLA

Speaking on the first day of the conference’s media days, Sankey gave his thoughts on the recent realignment moves.

By Zach Koons35 minutes ago
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during minicamp.
Play
Betting

AFC East Futures: Hard to Bet Against the Bills

Buffalo is a heavy favorite to win the devision, but who has the best chance of sneaking in if they falter?

By Shawn Childs1 hour ago
Washington Commanders Antonio Gibson
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Case Against Antonio Gibson

Stiff competition in Washington's backfield will challenge Antonio Gibson borderline RB1 status.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago
SI Swim model Camille Kostek appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater.
Extra Mustard

Camille Kostek, Gronk’s Girlfriend, Predicts If He Will Stay Retired

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model admitted that she’s not entirely sure what the future will hold for the tight end great.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
candi-smiley-100-influential
College

Candi Smiley’s Struggle for Inclusion on Campus

With protections for race and gender under great threat, UCLA’s deputy Title IX director braces for the fight of her career.

By Andrew Lawrence1 hour ago
A screenshot of the Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition Cover featuring Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr.
Extra Mustard

EA Sports Announces Mbappé, Kerr as FIFA 23 ‘Ultimate Edition’ Cover Athletes

The two stars will grace the cover of the popular game, set to release later this year.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball up the court during the third quarter of a game against the Raptors.
Play
NBA

Harden Told Sixers to ‘Sign Who We Needed to Sign’ Before Taking Pay Cut

The Sixers star was determined to see the team’s roster improved, even if it meant a smaller salary for him.

By Zach Koons2 hours ago