Lane Kiffin has become synonymous with hilarity in college football and it continued Monday at SEC Media Days when one fan got the Ole Miss coach to sign a mustard bottle. This, of course, was an homage to the infamous game this past season when the Rebels defeated the Volunteers and fans threw a mustard bottle, among other things, on the field.

“I was first in line and he said ‘Lets do it,’” the fan said while holding the signed mustard bottle. “I’ve been following him for a long time, been a fan of coach O’s ... we just like football.”

The fan was wearing an LSU hat but it’s clear there’s some respect there for the Ole Miss coach. This isn’t the first time he signed a mustard bottle, though.

“I have signed a lot of mustard bottles and golf balls, which normally I haven’t,” Kiffin said. “It’s been a unique offseason.”

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Daily Cover: What’s the Blueprint For Turning This Into a Rugby Country? Depends Who You Ask.