Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Bobby Bonilla Auctioning off His Copy of Infamous Mets Contract

Bobby Bonilla is one shrewd businessman.

You might already be aware that the six-time MLB All-Star receives a hefty paycheck every July 1 through 2035 as part of a deferred compensation agreement he reached with the Mets back during his playing days.

Bonilla agreed to defer the $5.9 million he was scheduled to earn in 2000 in exchange for a $1.19 million payment annually on July 1 from 2011 through 2035.

Now, Bonilla is set to cash in yet again on the famous (or infamous, depending on your perspective) pact. The former slugger, now 59, is auctioning off a “Bobby Bonilla Day” experience online through Goldin Auctions.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The following items/experiences are included in the auction lot:

  • Bonilla’s copy of the six-page deferred compensation agreement (authenticated by Beckett)
  • A baseball signed by Bonilla
  • A Bonilla game-used bat
  • A 30-minute Zoom call with Bonilla
  • A 30-minute Zoom call with agent Dennis Gilbert (who brokered the deal
  • Breakfast with Bonilla (sometime in 2023)
  • Attend a Mets game and watch batting practice from the field with Bonilla (sometime in 2023)
  • Dinner with Bonilla (sometime in 2023)
  • A Bonilla NFT

The auction opens Wednesday night with a starting bid of $10,000.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Daily Cover: Along for the Ride As a Cuban Baseball Prospect Defects to the U.S. 

Breaking
New York Mets
New York Mets

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; American League catcher Jose Trevino (39) of the New York Yankees greets American League pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) of the New York Yankees after the sixth inning against the National League at Dodger Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Yankees’ Nestor Cortes Jr. Got Engaged Following All-Star Game

He put a ring on it!

By Madeline Coleman13 minutes ago
American golfer Max Homa takes his second shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the 2022 Open Championship.
Extra Mustard

Max Homa Trolls Henrik Stenson’s Statement About Joining LIV

The 31-year-old didn’t seem to care about the Swedish player’s justification for joining the breakaway tour.

By Zach Koons28 minutes ago
Michael Thomas before a game for the Saints.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Forecast: Don’t Bank on Michael Thomas

Saints receiver is a long way removed from his 149-catch season.

By Bill Enright30 minutes ago
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson looks at the camera while attending the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury fight.
Extra Mustard

Mike Tyson Biopic Series Trailer Released by Hulu

The eight-episode miniseries will be available to watch in August.

By Daniel Chavkin32 minutes ago
Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) talks with New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in the first round during the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodgers Stadium.
Play
MLB

Facing an Uncertain Future, Juan Soto Keeps Smiling

The 23-year-old is putting on a show, even as contract talks with the Nationals stall and trade rumors swirl around him.

By Stephanie Apstein34 minutes ago
Mike Tyson looks on prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field.
Boxing

Mike Tyson Believes He Will Die ‘Really Soon’

He spoke about his own mortality during a podcast discussion with his therapist.

By Dan Lyons50 minutes ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Report: Jimmy G’s Agents Given Permission to Seek Trade

He had shoulder surgery in March but has reportedly been cleared to start practicing.

By Joseph Salvador53 minutes ago
Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) reacts after being fouled during the first half against the Nets at the Barclays Center.
NBA

Report: Bridges Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges

He faces three felony domestic violence charges.

By Joseph Salvador55 minutes ago