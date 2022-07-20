Bobby Bonilla Auctioning off His Copy of Infamous Mets Contract

Bobby Bonilla is one shrewd businessman.

You might already be aware that the six-time MLB All-Star receives a hefty paycheck every July 1 through 2035 as part of a deferred compensation agreement he reached with the Mets back during his playing days.

Bonilla agreed to defer the $5.9 million he was scheduled to earn in 2000 in exchange for a $1.19 million payment annually on July 1 from 2011 through 2035.

Now, Bonilla is set to cash in yet again on the famous (or infamous, depending on your perspective) pact. The former slugger, now 59, is auctioning off a “Bobby Bonilla Day” experience online through Goldin Auctions.

The following items/experiences are included in the auction lot:

Bonilla’s copy of the six-page deferred compensation agreement (authenticated by Beckett)

A baseball signed by Bonilla

A Bonilla game-used bat

A 30-minute Zoom call with Bonilla

A 30-minute Zoom call with agent Dennis Gilbert (who brokered the deal

Breakfast with Bonilla (sometime in 2023)

Attend a Mets game and watch batting practice from the field with Bonilla (sometime in 2023)

Dinner with Bonilla (sometime in 2023)

A Bonilla NFT

The auction opens Wednesday night with a starting bid of $10,000.

