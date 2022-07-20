Skip to main content
Halifax Soccer Player Joins ‘Love Island’ in ‘Ted Lasso’ Fashion

“This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa.” 

Sorry, Halifax Town fans. It appears one of your players took a cue from Ted Lasso’s Jamie Tartt and is joining Love Island. For those who either don’t know the show, Love Island is a reality dating show where contestants share a villa and try to find a possible love connection among the other singles. 

And it seems Jamie Allen is taking the plunge. 

Allen’s move, though, truly is a bombshell in every sense of the term as this announcement comes just over a month after FC Halifax Town announced the new contract with the soccer player. They went as far as to say he had “committed his future” to the club. That leaves some to wonder what are the team’s thoughts on this new venture? 

Well, “the matter will be reviewed on his return.”

This should feel vaguely familiar to some soccer fans, or at least ones who have seen Apple TV’s Emmy-winning hit show, Ted Lasso. Tartt, played by Phil Dunster, skipped out on Manchester City for Lust Conquers All. He was soon dumped, and Man City made it clear they did not want him. Lasso eventually makes the controversial move to bring Tartt back to AFC Richmond. 

Let’s see if Allen’s banter will play in his favor, unlike Tartt. 

