Kirby Smart States the Conditions Surrounding the Pandemic Left Him Burnt Out

Lane Kiffin Gives Priceless Reaction to Daughter’s Zara Shopping Spree

Admit it, we’ve all been there. 

A shopping spree adds up, and sometimes you need to spruce up your wardrobe. Zara, an apparel company often worn by influencers and known for its adaptability, is one of those brands that can easily rack up the bill. 

Landry Kiffin, one of the famed Ole Miss coach’s daughters, posted a TikTok of her dad looking off camera and asking his other daughter, Presley, how high the bill was. When Presley said she was unsure, Landry responded $721. 

The girl dad had to do a double take, and his reaction was so strong that he checked his pulse. As the video made its rounds on social media, Lane didn’t hesitate to call out Presley.

I guess summer camp, the upcoming season and the threat of flying debris (throwback to mustard bottles and golf balls) aren’t the only matters spiking Lane’s blood pressure as of late. 

Daily Cover: Along for the Ride As a Cuban Baseball Prospect Defects to the U.S.

Ole Miss Rebels
