Mike Tyson Biopic Series Trailer Released by Hulu
Mike Tyson is the latest historical figure to get the biopic treatment. On Wednesday, Hulu released their trailer for the upcoming series Mike which is based around Tyson’s life and boxing career.
Trevante Rhodes, most known for his role as Chiron in Moonlight, takes on the role of Tyson in the limited series, which appears to represent Tyson’s life from childhood through his career.
Tyson’s life is fascinating beyond just his boxing career, as he has been married three times with seven children and arrested dozens of times beginning as a child all the way through adulthood.
SI Recommends
Besides Rhodes, the series includes Harvey Keitel as Tyson’s boxing coach Cus D’Amato and Russell Hornsby as Don King. The series was written by Steven Rogers, who was also the screenwriter for I, Tonya, the biopic about figure skater Tonya Harding.
The eight-episode limited series will air on Hulu, available to watch August 25.
More Extra Mustard:
- Joe Buck Trended on Twitter During the All-Star Game Because Fans Missed Him
- Watch: Stephen Curry Scores 62 Points in Pop-A-Shot
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to NASCAR’s Street Race Announcement
Daily Cover: Along for the Ride As a Cuban Baseball Prospect Defects to the U.S.