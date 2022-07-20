Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Mike Tyson Biopic Series Trailer Released by Hulu

Mike Tyson is the latest historical figure to get the biopic treatment. On Wednesday, Hulu released their trailer for the upcoming series Mike which is based around Tyson’s life and boxing career.

Trevante Rhodes, most known for his role as Chiron in Moonlight, takes on the role of Tyson in the limited series, which appears to represent Tyson’s life from childhood through his career.

Tyson’s life is fascinating beyond just his boxing career, as he has been married three times with seven children and arrested dozens of times beginning as a child all the way through adulthood.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Besides Rhodes, the series includes Harvey Keitel as Tyson’s boxing coach Cus D’Amato and Russell Hornsby as Don King. The series was written by Steven Rogers, who was also the screenwriter for I, Tonya, the biopic about figure skater Tonya Harding.

The eight-episode limited series will air on Hulu, available to watch August 25.

More Extra Mustard:

Daily Cover: Along for the Ride As a Cuban Baseball Prospect Defects to the U.S.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) talks with New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in the first round during the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodgers Stadium.
Play
MLB

Facing an Uncertain Future, Juan Soto Keeps Smiling

The 23-year-old is putting on a show, even as contract talks with the Nationals stall and trade rumors swirl around him.

By Stephanie Apstein2 minutes ago
Mike Tyson looks on prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field.
Boxing

Mike Tyson Believes He Will Die ‘Really Soon’

He spoke about his own mortality during a podcast discussion with his therapist.

By Dan Lyons18 minutes ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Report: Jimmy G’s Agents Given Permission to Seek Trade by 49ers

He had shoulder surgery in March but has reportedly been cleared to start practicing.

By Joseph Salvador21 minutes ago
Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) reacts after being fouled during the first half against the Nets at the Barclays Center.
NBA

Report: Bridges Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges

He faces three felony domestic violence charges.

By Joseph Salvador23 minutes ago
Matthew Tkachuk
NHL

Report: Tkachuk Won’t Sign Long-Term Contract With Flames

The news means that Calgary’s star winger, a restricted free agent, is likely to be traded.

By Thomas Neumann25 minutes ago
Notre Dame football helmet
College Football

Former Notre Dame Lineman Paul Duncan Dies at 35

Duncan died on July 15 after going into cardiac arrest while on a run.

By Nick Selbe43 minutes ago
South Shields, England, Oct 24th Jamie Allen ( 7 FC Halifax Town) is pressured by Dillon Morse ( 5 South Shields) during the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying round game between South Shields and FC Halifax Town (2020).
Extra Mustard

Halifax Soccer Player Joins ‘Love Island’ in ‘Ted Lasso’ Fashion

It appears Jamie Allen has taken a page out of Jamie Tartt’s playbook.

By Madeline Coleman44 minutes ago
Derek Carr Thumb
Play
NFL

Carr Says Kobe Bryant Taught Him the Importance of Stretching

The three-time Pro Bowler said the advice from the Lakers’ legend has him feeling like he’s 21 years old again.

By Wilton Jackson46 minutes ago