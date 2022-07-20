Mike Tyson Biopic Series Trailer Released by Hulu

Mike Tyson is the latest historical figure to get the biopic treatment. On Wednesday, Hulu released their trailer for the upcoming series Mike which is based around Tyson’s life and boxing career.

Trevante Rhodes, most known for his role as Chiron in Moonlight, takes on the role of Tyson in the limited series, which appears to represent Tyson’s life from childhood through his career.

Tyson’s life is fascinating beyond just his boxing career, as he has been married three times with seven children and arrested dozens of times beginning as a child all the way through adulthood.

Besides Rhodes, the series includes Harvey Keitel as Tyson’s boxing coach Cus D’Amato and Russell Hornsby as Don King. The series was written by Steven Rogers, who was also the screenwriter for I, Tonya, the biopic about figure skater Tonya Harding.

The eight-episode limited series will air on Hulu, available to watch August 25.

More Extra Mustard:

Daily Cover: Along for the Ride As a Cuban Baseball Prospect Defects to the U.S.