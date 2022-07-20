Wrexham AFC Doc Shows Actors’ Journeys as Club’s Owners

The unlikely story of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) purchasing historic Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC is coming to television.

Welcome to Wrexham is an FX docuseries that will follow the Wrexham Red Dragons, a struggling team in the fifth tier of British soccer and one of the oldest professional clubs in Wales. The club had been fan-owned since 2011 but Reynolds and McElhenney teamed up to buy the team in 2020, despite having no experience working in soccer or with one another.

The sale was officially completed in Feb. 2021 and the pair was finally able to see their new club play in October of last year.

According to the official FX synopsis, Welcome to Wrexham will focus on “Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

Here’s a first look at the trailer, which FX dropped on Wednesday.

Welcome to Wrexham will premiere on FX on Aug. 24 before becoming available to stream on Hulu the following day.

