Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Wrexham AFC Doc Shows Actors’ Journeys as Club’s Owners

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The unlikely story of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) purchasing historic Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC is coming to television. 

Welcome to Wrexham is an FX docuseries that will follow the Wrexham Red Dragons, a struggling team in the fifth tier of British soccer and one of the oldest professional clubs in Wales. The club had been fan-owned since 2011 but Reynolds and McElhenney teamed up to buy the team in 2020, despite having no experience working in soccer or with one another.

The sale was officially completed in Feb. 2021 and the pair was finally able to see their new club play in October of last year. 

According to the official FX synopsis, Welcome to Wrexham will focus on “Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Here’s a first look at the trailer, which FX dropped on Wednesday.

Welcome to Wrexham will premiere on FX on Aug. 24 before becoming available to stream on Hulu the following day.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Most Iconic Hot Dog in Baseball 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff11 minutes ago
Montez Ford flexes in the ring during WWE Raw
Play
Wrestling

‘SummerSlam’ Rematch Could Be Montez Ford’s Big Break

Though he isn’t ready to leave partner Angelo Dawkins behind, the other half of the Street Profits has all the makings of a WWE singles star.

By Justin Barrasso12 minutes ago
Jason Peters with the Bears.
NFL

Jason Peters Says He Still Wants to Play in the NFL

The offensive tackle last played for the Bears in 2021, starting in all of his 15 appearances.

By Joseph Salvador12 minutes ago
THE EXTRACTOR - DAILY COVER
MLB

‘The Extractor’ Profiles Duo Who Enable Cuban Prospects to Defect

Sports Illustrated goes behind the scenes to chronicle a baseball standout’s daring escape to freedom.

By Thomas Neumann27 minutes ago
FaZe Clan at the 2019 Call of Duty League Finals in Miami.
Play
Tech & Media

Influential Esports Brand FaZe Clan Goes Public on Nasdaq

Bronny James and Kyle Murray are among the sports stars who moonlight as members of the historic esports company.

By Dan Lyons47 minutes ago
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook on the court during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center.
NBA

What’s the Best Fit for Russell Westbrook?

The Lakers guard might have to make a huge sacrifice if he wants to make things work in the next stage of his career.

By Chris Herring and Rohan Nadkarni48 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field.
College Football

Aggies’ Ainias Smith Arrested on DWI, Weapon Charges

The wide receiver was scheduled to attend SEC media days Thursday.

By Madeline Coleman51 minutes ago
Joe Buck
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Trended on Twitter During the All-Star Game Because Fans Missed Him

MLB fans reluctantly admitted they missed him calling a big game.

By Jimmy Traina53 minutes ago