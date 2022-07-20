Skip to main content
Brendan Gulick Talks 2022 MLB MVP Candidates
Yankees Star Nestor Cortes Jr. Got Engaged Following All-Star Game (Photos)

Cue the wedding bells—there’s another newly engaged MLB couple. 

The last several days have been an emotional ride for Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes as he played in his first MLB All-Star Game and also proposed to his “bestfriend.”

“All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true,” Cortes wrote on Instagram. “Pitch in a all star game. And propose to my bestfriend. With my parents along my side. I had to make us official. Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy. I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I’ve had but also all the success. I hope there is more to come for both of us. I love you very much!”

Alondra G. Esteras Russy posted a series of photos, confirming that she said yes and showing off the new ring. 

Cortes will look to add another ring later this year as the Yankees try to make a World Series run as the franchise enters the break with a league-best 64–28 record.

