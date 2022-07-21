Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Celtics’ Grant Williams Says ‘Confidently’ Warriors Weren’t the ‘Better Team’

It’s been over a month since the Warriors beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals, but one Boston player is still not over.

While appearing on The Long Shot podcast with Duncan Robinson and Davis Reid, Grant Williams says he still believes the Celtics should have won.

“To this day, I will still say confidently, confidently, they were not the better team,” Williams said. “I would say they were the more disciplined team, I would say that without a doubt. They’re disciplined, their history of being in the finals, championship pedigree, that was real.”

After winning Game 1 on the road, the Celtics earned home court in the series. All playoffs long, they went on long runs to take control of games, and that included the NBA Finals. However, they also squandered leads multiple times throughout.

“We had commanding, either leads or had opportunities where we went on runs, and the next thing you know we turned it over three times cause we missed three shots,” Williams said. “Instead of making the right read, because we missed those shots we started forcing things.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As for Golden State, the Warriors didn’t change the way they played, trusting their structure even when things didn’t look good.

Williams credited Golden State’s composure and experience for their success.

“They play the same no matter what,” he said. “They’re going to get the same shots, they’re going to get the same looks, they know what their priorities are, they're going to play with pace.”

According to Williams, though, the Warriors understood how outmatched they were despite having Stephen Curry on their team. That is why winning Game 4 to re-take home court advantage was so big for them.

“You should have heard how badly they were celebrating Game 4. They were screaming because they knew they weren’t supposed to win that game,” Williams said. “The overconfidence side of things kind of got to us.”

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Jalen Brunson
NBA

The Issue With the Knicks' Introduction of Jalen Brunson

New York welcomed its big free-agent signing without the local media on hand—and that's concerning.

By Chris Herring2 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches the ball during organized team activities at California Lutheran University.
Play
Fantasy

What’s the Best Fantasy Football Scoring System?

We’re settling the debate to find the best scoring system and why.

By Matt De Lima2 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey makes a catch during Carolina Panthers minicamp at Bank of America Stadium Practice Facility.
Play
Fantasy

SI Fantasy’s 2022 Staff Predictions

Get all the sleepers, busts, top rookies, late-round quarterbacks and comeback fantasy players from the SI Fantasy staff is one location.

By Matt Ehalt and SI Fantasy Staff17 minutes ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) in action against the Green Bay Packers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field.
Play
Fantasy

Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Jimmy Garoppolo

If the 49ers trade Jimmy G, here are five teams that could make him a viable fantasy QB.

By Craig Ellenport24 minutes ago
Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) during opening night for Super Bowl LIII at State Farm Arena.
NFL

Jason McCourty Lands Job With ‘Good Morning Football’

He’ll make his debut on the NFL Network show Monday morning.

By Joseph Salvador25 minutes ago
A basketball with the NCAA logo on it
College

NCAA Shares Findings From Gender Equity Assessment

The NCAA has reportedly addressed nine of 23 recommendations for creating comparable tournament experiences for men’s and women’s basketball players.

By Associated Press54 minutes ago
An empty Wells Fargo Center before a Sixers playoff game.
NBA

76ers to Build $1.3 Billion Arena in Philly’s Center City

The team will have a new home.

By Daniel Chavkin59 minutes ago
Aaron Judge celebrates after a home run
Play
MLB

SI:AM | What to Watch for in MLB’s Second Half

Record chases, emerging stars, deadline acquisitions and everything else to watch as the summer wraps up.

By Dan Gartland1 hour ago