On June 22, a video of two young fans went viral when they were seen waiting at a parking garage in hopes of spotting Hornets star LaMelo Ball and instead spotted NBA legend Michael Jordan, the team’s majority owner. Unfortunately for them, Jordan wasn’t too eager to take pictures with them.

However, on Thursday, the fan went viral once again, this time because he was finally able to track down Ball and Charlotte’s star point guard agreed to take some pictures. While posing with the fan, they informed Ball that they were the same fans who posted the viral video a month before and he couldn’t believe it.

“It was yours?” Ball said.

Back in June, when the two asked Jordan for a picture across the parking garage, the Hall of Famer told them to put the phone down but they still screamed, “Where LaMelo at?”

Ball is one of the most entertaining players the NBA has to offer at just 20 years old. The 6’7” point guard was selected to his first All-Star Game this past season and averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists to cap off just his second year in the NBA.

