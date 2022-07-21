Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Hornets Fan From Viral Michael Jordan Video Finally Met LaMelo Ball

On June 22, a video of two young fans went viral when they were seen waiting at a parking garage in hopes of spotting Hornets star LaMelo Ball and instead spotted NBA legend Michael Jordan, the team’s majority owner. Unfortunately for them, Jordan wasn’t too eager to take pictures with them. 

However, on Thursday, the fan went viral once again, this time because he was finally able to track down Ball and Charlotte’s star point guard agreed to take some pictures. While posing with the fan, they informed Ball that they were the same fans who posted the viral video a month before and he couldn’t believe it.

“It was yours?” Ball said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Back in June, when the two asked Jordan for a picture across the parking garage, the Hall of Famer told them to put the phone down but they still screamed, “Where LaMelo at?”

Ball is one of the most entertaining players the NBA has to offer at just 20 years old. The 6’7” point guard was selected to his first All-Star Game this past season and averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists to cap off just his second year in the NBA. 

More Extra Mustard:

Breaking
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

YOU MAY LIKE

DJ Wagner
Play
College Basketball

Wagner Remains ‘Open to All Schools’ Despite Speculation

He shut down rumors surrounding his recruitment and said he stays in constant contact with Louisville, Kentucky, Auburn, Arkansas and other schools.

By Jason Jordan11 minutes ago
heinz field
Play
NFL

Steelers Reach Deal With Heinz for Presence at Acrisure Stadium

The stadium formerly known as Heinz Field was renamed earlier this month.

By Nick Selbe18 minutes ago
The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff18 minutes ago
Germany beats Austria at the Women’s Euros
Play
Soccer

Popp Powers Germany Back Into Semifinals at Women’s Euros

The eight-time champion is a step away from playing for a ninth title after putting away its neighboring foe.

By Associated Press27 minutes ago
Marie-1
MMA

ONE Championship, Amazon Prime Video Buzzing Ahead of Debut Event

'ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II' streams live in North American primetime on Friday, Aug. 26.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground29 minutes ago
Johnny Egan during his playing career.
Play
NBA

Former Rockets Coach, Player Johnny Egan Dies at 83

The former Providence College star played in the NBA for 11 seasons before becoming a head coach.

By Thomas Neumann46 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Play
Extra Mustard

Why Bucs Fans Should Be Excited About Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage

Tom Brady has a lucky streak in years when the pop star marries.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O’Neal speaks before the game between the Warriors and the Celtics during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaq Says 2001 Lakers Would Beat 2017 Warriors

Both squads won the NBA title that year after losing just one game during their postseason runs.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago