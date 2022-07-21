Skip to main content
Steph Curry’s LeBron Joke Goes Viral at The ESPYS (Video)

Stephen Curry is hosting the 2022 ESPYS, making him only the second NBA player ever to host the award show. However, he wanted to make sure everyone knew his situation was better than his predecessor’s.

During his opening monologue, Curry poked some fun at LeBron James, who co-hosted the ESPYS in 2007.

LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals,” Curry said. “So yes, you guessed it, this feels better.”

Curry and James have been rivals dating back to their first NBA Finals matchup in 2015. In their careers, Curry and James have both won four NBA Finals titles, while James has four NBA Finals MVP awards to just one for Curry.

The two squared off in four consecutive NBA Finals from ’15 to ’18, with Curry’s Warriors winning three times compared to one title for James’ Cavaliers.

Now that Curry has his first NBA Finals MVP, pretty much the only thing on his resume he didn’t have compared to the all-time greats, he has been more than willing to let loose. That continued in an ESPYS environment that allowed him to continue talking trash.

