Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

WNBA Star Kelsey Plum Received an Awesome Gift From Tom Brady

Aces star Kelsey Plum is having quite the year.

The star point guard is averaging 19.7 points and 5.4 assists per game for Las Vegas, and was just named the MVP of the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game last week.

Plum’s summer of fun continued this week, as she received a box of gifts from Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Brady, who met Plum at an Aces game earlier this summer, has become a big fan of the play of the star point guard. Brady showed his appreciation for their friendship by sending Plum a signed Bucs jersey that said, “Kelsey, you are amazing. L.F.G.,” with Brady’s autograph scripted onto his famed #12 jersey.

Plum’s reaction to receiving the gift from Brady was priceless, as there was childlike joy and excitement as she quickly donned her new Buccaneers jersey.

Led by Plum, the Aces are out to a 19–8 record thus far this season and are considered to be one of the league’s leading title contenders as the WNBA season enters the second half.

More WNBA Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

G.G. Jackson about to shoot a basketball
College Basketball

5-Star PF GG Jackson Commits to South Carolina

The South Carolina native reclassified to the 2022 class and is headed to Columbia to play for the Gamecocks.

By Wilton Jackson5 minutes ago
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi laughing
WNBA

It’s the End of an Era for Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi

The two GOATs met for one final time, at least in the regular season, Friday night in Phoenix.

By Amna Subhan33 minutes ago
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams embrace after a game.
Extra Mustard

Davante Adams Calls Raiders QB Derek Carr a ‘Hall of Famer’

The wide receiver had some high praise for his new quarterback.

By Daniel Chavkin56 minutes ago
Nets forward Kevin Durant in a game with a retro Nets jersey on.
Extra Mustard

Kevin Durant Joined TikTok and His First Video Is Perfect

The All-NBA star doesn’t quite have the hang of TikTok yet.

By Mike McDaniel2 hours ago
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett drops back to throw a pass.
NFL

Lions Hire Former Ohio State QB JT Barrett as Assistant

The legendary Buckeye has moved on to the next phase of his career.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action.
NBA

Report: Suns, Monty Williams Agree to Contract Extension

Williams was named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Suns to the league’s best record.

By Mike McDaniel3 hours ago
Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran with his hat off in a spring training game.
Play
MLB

Duran Explains What Happened on Inside-the-Park Grand Slam

The Boston center fielder had a difficult night in the field.

By Daniel Chavkin3 hours ago
Week 12 NFL DFS Ambush Alvin Kamara
NFL

Report: NFL Doesn’t Have Timeline for Kamara Discipline

The Saints running back was arrested on felony battery charges at a Las Vegas casino in February.

By Mike McDaniel3 hours ago