WNBA Star Kelsey Plum Received an Awesome Gift From Tom Brady

Aces star Kelsey Plum is having quite the year.

The star point guard is averaging 19.7 points and 5.4 assists per game for Las Vegas, and was just named the MVP of the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game last week.

Plum’s summer of fun continued this week, as she received a box of gifts from Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, who met Plum at an Aces game earlier this summer, has become a big fan of the play of the star point guard. Brady showed his appreciation for their friendship by sending Plum a signed Bucs jersey that said, “Kelsey, you are amazing. L.F.G.,” with Brady’s autograph scripted onto his famed #12 jersey.

Plum’s reaction to receiving the gift from Brady was priceless, as there was childlike joy and excitement as she quickly donned her new Buccaneers jersey.

Led by Plum, the Aces are out to a 19–8 record thus far this season and are considered to be one of the league’s leading title contenders as the WNBA season enters the second half.

More WNBA Coverage: