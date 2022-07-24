Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah Turns Salty Statement into Sponsorship Nod

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah showed during the All-Star Game, he’s not afraid to speak his mind. That description proved itself to be true once again during Saturday’s game against the Red Sox, when he and Boston’s Bobby Dalbec got into a bit of a shouting match following an inning-ending strikeout.

The hard-throwing righty is one who wears his emotions on his sleeves, and Dalbec was on the receiving end of his excitement this time. Afterward, Manoah offered a tongue-in-cheek explanation for what the two were jawing about.

“I think I had said, ‘Let’s go get some BioSteel,’” Manoah said, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “He was like, ’No, man, you need to go get some Gatorade,’ so I was like, ’No, man, you need to sit down. I’m going to go get some BioSteel.’”

BioSteel is a sports hydration company that Manoah just signed an endorsement deal with, so kudos to the All-Star for being both entertaining and a reliable company man.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After impressing as a rookie last season, the 24-year-old Manoah has shined as a bona fide ace this year. He’s 11–4 with a 2.24 ERA through his first 19 starts, leading the American League with 120 2/3 innings pitched.

Given his success, ability to pitch deep into games and fiery demeanor, it’s safe to assume Saturday won’t be the last time Manoah gets into a jawing match on the mound. We’ll see if BioSteel gets another shoutout afterward.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Daily Cover: Tour de France Femmes Is a Women’s Sports Triumph Long in the Making 

Breaking
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox

YOU MAY LIKE

David Ortiz speaks to reporters during a news conference after his orientation tour of the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
MLB

Watch: David Ortiz’s Daughter Sings National Anthem at HOF

Two members of the Ortiz family took the stage during Sunday’s induction ceremony.

By Zach Koons14 minutes ago
Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals logo during a press conference at the Cardinals Training Facility.
NFL

Cardinals Unveil New Alternate Black Helmets for 2022

The team will wear the new helmets three times this season.

By Joseph Salvador25 minutes ago
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard holds his daughter Frida as he celebrates on the podium after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France race.
More Sports

Danish Cyclist Jonas Vingegaard Claims First Tour de France Title

The 25-year-old became the first Danish rider to win the race since 1996.

By Associated Press2 hours ago
Kyle Sloter
NFL

Jaguars Sign USFL Quarterback As Training Camp Opens

The new signal-caller previously spent time with the Vikings, Raiders, Bears, Lions, Cardinals and Broncos.

By Thomas Neumann35 minutes ago
Lakers forward Skava Medvedenko passes a ball while being defended by Shawn Bradley.
NBA

Former Lakers Champ Selling Rings to Fundraise for Ukraine

Slava Medvedenko, a native of Ukraine, won two NBA titles with Los Angeles.

By Associated Press36 minutes ago
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian
Extra Mustard

Four-Star Recruit Commits to Texas Days After Trolling Program

Offensive lineman Payton Kirkland had himself some fun in the days leading up to his commitment to the Longhorns.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton after French Grand Prix.
Play
Formula1

Mercedes Lands First 2022 Double Podium: Three Takeaways From France

Max Verstappen extended his championship lead over Charles Leclerc with a win in France while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell went 2-3.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
Soldier Field
NFL

Bears Unveil Orange Helmets to Be Worn Twice During 2022 Season

One of the NFL’s cornerstone franchises will tweak the color of its signature headgear for the first time.

By Thomas Neumann2 hours ago