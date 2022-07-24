Skip to main content
Madison Bumgarner Calls Out Nationals OF Victor Robles for Slow Home-Run Trot

The Nationals-Diamondbacks game featured some fireworks on Saturday between Victor Robles and Madison Bumgarner.

In the eighth inning of a 7-1 game, Robles sent a ball into the left field seats for Washington’s second run of the game. It was the outfielder’s third home run of the season, and he chose to admire it a bit.

Well, Bumgarner didn’t appreciate that. After the game, the Diamondbacks’ starter criticized Robles for taking his time rounding the bases.

“He’s a clown, golly. No shame. No shame,” he said, via MLB.com’s Jessica Camerato. “It's 7-1. You hit your third homer of the year and you act like Barry Bonds breaking the record. Clean it up.”

When Robles heard of this criticism, he decided not to sit back and instead defended his actions.

“If he doesn’t want anyone hitting a home run against him or having any issues with that, then just striking people out or making better pitches to where he doesn’t have to worry about that,” Robles said, via Camerato.

This is not the first time Bumgarner has gotten into verbal fights over other players admiring home runs. In 2019, Max Muncy’s homer off Bumgarner into McCovey Cove led to the infamous “get it out of the ocean” line.

Washington and Arizona don't play each other this year after the series finale on Sunday, so Bumgarner and Robles probably won’t get a chance to settle this beef beyond yesterday’s game.

