Sabrina Ionescu Hugs Vanessa Bryant, Daughters in Stands After Liberty Victory

Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu formed a close relationship with Kobe Bryant and his family over the years, and in the time since Kobe’s death, she has made sure to remain in contact with Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa was in attendance at the Liberty game in Brooklyn on Saturday night with two of her daughters. After New York beat the Sky 83-80, Ionescu had an emotional moment with the trio.

Ionescu had a big night vs. Chicago, with 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists including the game-winning and-1 with under 10 seconds remaining in the game.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for New York, who had also dropped seven of its last eight games.

Ionescu has always appreciated advice from Bryant, who was a huge supporter of the WNBA and women’s basketball. So with the Bryant family in attendance on Saturday, Ionescu  was obviously going to put on a show.

