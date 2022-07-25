Skip to main content
Extra Mustard

Former LSU Star Was Asked to Pick Between Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence

As training camp began for the Jaguars Monday, one young player was posed with an impossible question concerning his current and former quarterbacks. Jacksonville linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was asked which quarterback he would prefer if he were starting a team, Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow. 

Lawrence is, of course, his current quarterback in Jacksonville—but Chaisson was also teammates with Burrow. The two played at LSU and won a national championship in the 2019 season as part of one of the best college football teams ever assembled. The 23-year-old was stumped and did what any logical person would do: refuse to answer. 

“I plead the fifth,” Chaisson said.

During their ’19 magical run, Burrow and company defeated Lawrence’s Clemson squad in the College Football Playoff championship game to win it all. That year, Burrow was taken with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft by the Bengals and Lawrence was taken with the No. 1 pick by the Jaguars the very next year.

Burrow is coming off a Super Bowl appearance in ’21 and threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns while Lawrence and Jacksonville struggled in his rookie year. He threw for 3,641 yards along with 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Jaguars had the worst record in the NFL for the second year in a row at 3–14.

