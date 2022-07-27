Skip to main content
Bucks Unveil New Alternate Black Uniforms for 2022–23

The Bucks have enjoyed great success since debuting their “Fear the Deer” series of uniforms in 2015.

To wit, Milwaukee has won eight playoff series during that span, including the 2021 NBA Finals.

The team unveiled the latest edition in the uniform series on Wednesday, revealing a tidy black kit on social media. The new jersey retains the team’s block lettering and numerals. Large antlers appear on the sides of the jerseys and shorts, meant to appear like a buck charging at an opponent. The jersey also is accented with blue, cream and green trim along the neckline and arms.

The uniforms unveiled Wednesday are considered to be the team’s “statement edition” look. The Bucks will reveal a white “association edition” uniform and a green “icon edition” kit later this year.

Whether the team continues its successful run is unknown, but Milwaukee clearly is well positioned with a core of Giannis AntetokounmpoKhris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Milwaukee Bucks
