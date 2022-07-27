Skip to main content
Notre Dame Unveils Las Vegas Game Jerseys With Elaborate ‘Hangover’ Skit

In one of the most elaborately long jersey reveals in recent memory, Notre Dame unveiled what they’ll be wearing in Las Vegas when the storied program faces BYU on primetime television. Naturally, the reveal had to be done by giving a nod to Las Vegas’s history. 

In this case, the video starring Notre dame coach Marcus Freeman, defensive end Isaiah Foskey and tight end Michael Mayer mimicked the 2009 hit comedy The Hangover.

The video starts with the trio in a Rolls-Royce to meet with two people who claim to have their new jerseys. The two men demanding ransom are portrayed by former Notre Dame players Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. 

Just like the movie, the exchange goes wrong but they eventually find the white jerseys with gold trim at the top of a building. Foskey and Mayer can be seen wearing the new jerseys at Allegiant Stadium, the site of their game against the Cougars, at the end of the video. 

Kickoff is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. 

