CeeDee Lamb Trolls Texas at Cowboys Training Camp

CeeDee Lamb may be in the NFL now, but he still keeps his college pride on him. The former Oklahoma Sooner took the opportunity to troll Texas on Thursday before practice began,

While arriving to practice in front of fans, Lamb was walking onto the field when one fan asked Lamb to “Let me get a boomer.” Lamb responded by providing the fan with a “horns down” celebration.

Lamb is only the latest person to throw a “horns down,” which has become more popular over the past few years as a way to express a dislike of Texas. It became so popular and controversial. that the Big 12 had to make doing the gesture a penalty in 2019.

At Oklahoma, Lamb played in the Red River Rivalry three times, highlighted by his 2019 performance where he recorded 10 catches, 171 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-27 Oklahoma victory. But just because Lamb no longer participates in the rivalry doesn’t mean the hatred isn’t there anymore.

