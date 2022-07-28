Skip to main content
Tom Brady Responds to Max Kellerman’s 2016 ‘Fall Off A Cliff’ Prediction

Tom Brady’s just about done,” ESPN’s Max Kellerman said six years ago today on First Take.

The clip of Kellerman’s infamously bad take recirculated Thursday due to the anniversary of his quote.

Kellerman’s claim ended up being completely wrong. Since 2016, Brady has won three additional Super Bowls, bringing his total to seven. He even won the Super Bowl title the next season after Kellerman said this. Needless to say, the quarterback wasn’t close to being “done.”

“It could be his next game he plays,” Kellerman continued in the ‘16 clip. “It could be a year from now. But, he is going to fall off a cliff. Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short water.”

The Buccaneers quarterback quote tweeted the video on Thursday, noting that not only has he won multiple more Super Bowl rings, but he also now has a swimwear line.

The 44-year-old quarterback will enter his 23rd NFL season this fall. In February, he briefly retired from the NFL. But, in March, he announced that he would be returning for at least the 2022 season with the Buccaneers. It’s unclear when he actually plans to retire.

On top of this, Brady will join Fox Sports as an NFL analyst once his football playing career is over. It doesn’t sound like Brady will be falling off any sort of cliff any time soon, even if he isn’t playing on the field in the future.

