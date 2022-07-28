Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Joins Titans Training Camp Practice

The Titans have made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, but to finally reach a Super Bowl, they might need some assistance from a certain limousine-ridin’, jet-flyin’ son-of-a-gun.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair made a guest appearance at Tennessee’s training camp practice on Thursday, sharing a moment with the team in the huddle and taking pictures afterward. His appearance inspired plenty of imitations of his trademarked “Woo!” as the players disbursed.

Afterward, Flair even met with the media to field questions about his appearance, and revealed who his favorite player on the team is:

“My favorite player in the NFL right now is Derrick Henry,” Flair said. “I hated him at Alabama, I love him here. Anybody but Alabama.”

Flair was in Nashville for his scheduled appearance at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July 31, which is being billed as the 73-year-old’s final appearance in the ring.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Flair said that he was a fan of Titans coach Mike Vrabel during his playing days with the Patriots, so he accepted when Vrabel reached out and asked if he’d be interested in coming to practice. When asked whether he thought Vrabel could have cut it as a wrestler, Flair was optimistic about the former linebacker’s chances.

“He’s big enough. I forgot how big is,” Flair said. “Remember, he was a linebacker, so he’s probably 260 (pounds) right now. Absolutely. I could tell by talking to him, he’s tough.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tennessee Titans coverage, go to All Titans. 

Breaking
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

YOU MAY LIKE

Adam Frazier throws a ball at second base for the Mariners
Play
MLB

The Biggest MLB Trade Deadline Needs for Every Playoff Contender

Here are the areas where the Yankees, Dodgers and other teams in the postseason picture should look to upgrade.

By Emma Baccellieri10 minutes ago
Kyler Murray at a Cardinals press conference.
Play
NFL

Murray Says Talk on Extension Clause Has Been ‘Disrespectful’

Arizona’s QB held a surprise press conference Thursday.

By Joseph Salvador28 minutes ago
Two soccer balls on a soccer field.
Soccer

UEFA Investigating Turkish Club After Fans Chant Putin’s Name vs. Kyiv

The chants happened during a Champions League qualifying match.

By Associated Press36 minutes ago
Jules Koundé playing for the French national team.
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Confirms Move for Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde

Barça reportedly pipped Chelsea to a move for the French international, who is the club’s fifth signing of the summer.

By Andrew Gastelum44 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes a snap during minicamp.
Play
NFL

Attention on Watson and the Browns Nothing New in Cleveland

The team has dealt with a lot of unusual circumstances the last decade, but this one is obviously different.

By Albert Breer1 hour ago
Jozy Altidore is joining Puebla in Liga MX
Soccer

Jozy Altidore Heads on Loan to Puebla in Liga MX

Jozy Altidore has made just four starts and has one goal with the Revolution, and he’s heading to Mexico until the end of the year.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago
Vince McMahon
Extra Mustard

Unpacking Vince McMahon’s Shocking WWE Departure

Will he be back? When will WWE see on-air changes? How do WWE wrestlers feel about Triple H in charge of creative?

By Jimmy Traina1 hour ago
Basketball great LeBron James sits on the sidelines during The Skill Factory and Strive for Greatness game at the Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 21, 2022. TSF defeated Strive for Greatness 65-50. Sports Peach Jam The Skill Factory V Strive For Greatness
NASCAR

LeBron’s Foundation Featured in Buescher’s NASCAR Paint Scheme

The Lakers star is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group, which is the parent company of RFK Racing.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago