When the Cubs opened their four-game series against the Giants on Thursday, Chicago manager David Ross made sure to give his former player Joc Pederson a warm hello.

Ross threw up both hands and gave the Giants outfielder a double bird, putting up two middle fingers in his direction.

Unfortunately for Ross, his joking act was caught on camera, and it quickly became a meme all over social media.

Before any reporters could ask a question at his pre-game Friday press conference, Ross made sure to address his double bird and apologize for his action.

“I should definitely know better,” Ross said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “It was kind of my hello to a friend of mine on the other side and just got caught on camera.

“I don’t want any kids out there giving the birds to anybody,” Ross continued. “It’s not the way I want to represent this organization or myself or my family. Poor taste. Sorry it got caught on TV.”

Pederson said how he knew his former manager was joking with him, so he didn’t take it personally.

The 30-year-old outfielder spent around half of the 2021 season with the Cubs before being traded to the Braves, helping them to a World Series title.

