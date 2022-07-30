It’s official: LaMelo Ball will wear a different number this upcoming season.

After reports indicated that the 2020–21 Rookie of the Year would swap out the No. 2 jersey heading into his third year with the Hornets, Ball confirmed the decision Friday. The 20-year point guard took to Instagram to reveal that he will wear the No. 1 jersey starting in the 2022–23 campaign.

Here’s a first look at Ball in his new jersey:

Ball has been outspoken about his desire to wear No. 1 since he was taken by Charlotte with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. However, during his rookie season, Malik Monk already had a firm claim over the number.

Monk left for the Lakers last August, freeing up the Hornets No. 1 jersey. Unfortunately for Ball, the league-mandated deadline to apply for a swap had already passed by the time of Monk’s departure, leading the second-year guard to wear No. 2 once again.

Ball didn’t seem to have any issue with his number when has was on the court. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game on his way to being named an Eastern Conference All-Star.

Despite his impressive showing, Ball still made clear that he yearned to get rid of the No. 2 jersey in favor of the No. 1.

“I ain’t supposed to wear ‘2’ ever again in my life,” Ball after the Charlotte’s season-ending loss to Atlanta in the play-in tournament, per the Charlotte Observer. “I promise you if I see a ‘2’ I don’t know what I’m going to do for real. I ain’t going to lie to you.

“I’ve just never been ‘2.’ It’s weird out there for real. It just don’t feel like you are playing. I don’t know who this is. I don’t know who ’No. 2’ is. I know my brother (Lonzo). I don’t know no other No. 2s.”

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More NBA Coverage:

For more Charlotte Hornets coverage, go to All Hornets.