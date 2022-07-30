Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Ryan Kerrigan to Retire With the Washington Commanders
Ryan Kerrigan to Retire With the Washington Commanders

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Practice Wild Behind-the-Back Option (Video)

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most unique quarterbacks in this generation of NFL signal callers. From side-arm passes into tight windows and throwing across his body while in pursuit down field, the Chiefs star has plenty of tricks up his sleeve.

Those two traits, for example, are what make Mahomes a special player. But, even when it seems like the four-time Pro Bowler has fully displayed his athleticism, he does something different like throwing a behind-the-back option pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Take a look.

It is hard enough to secure the proper timing for a regular option pass let along pulling off one behind him as if he was Suns point guard Chris Paul in a basketball game.

Obviously, Mahomes did this in a training camp setting. This would likely a lot harder pass to pull off in a real-time game situation. But, who knows. One could be watching the glimpses of a new trick in Mahomes’s arsenal to be used this season.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report. 

Breaking
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

YOU MAY LIKE

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch walks on pit road during practice and qualifying for the M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Racing

Kyle Busch Open to Racing for Under ‘Market Value’ in 2023

The two-time NASCAR champion still doesn’t have a contract for next season.

By Associated Press5 minutes ago
Cubs relief pitcher Chris Martin (58) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning of a game against the Brewers.
MLB

Report: Dodgers Trade for Cubs RP Chris Martin

The World Series contenders will hope the move pads their bullpen for the stretch run.

By Zach Koons17 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez scores on his Liverpool debut
Soccer

First Impressions of Haaland, Núñez Differ in Liverpool’s Shield Triumph

The first statement of the season belongs to Darwin Núñez and Liverpool after their triumph over Erling Haaland and Man City in a showcase for the new signings.

By Jonathan Wilson27 minutes ago
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith takes part in drills at training camp.
NFL

Falcons End Practice Early After Pair of Fights

Coach Arthur Smith called Saturday’s practice early, but still remained positive when discussing his team.

By Madison Williams48 minutes ago
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner reacts after missing a game tying jumper against New York Liberty in the fourth quarter on July 5, 2019 in Phoenix.
Play
WNBA

Congressman Allred Optimistic on Brittney Griner Swap

The Texas congressman spoke about Griner’s ongoing imprisonment with TMZ earlier this week.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
USC Logo
Play
College Football

Report: USC President ‘Shut Down’ Potential 2021 Pac-12 Expansion

Ten months ago, Carol Folt was surprised the league was discussing the possibility of expansion. Now, the Trojans will be leaving for the Big Ten.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) watches from inside the dugout during a game against the Marlins.
Play
MLB

Report: Jacob deGrom to Make Season Debut for Mets on Tuesday

After more than a year of being sidelined with injuries, the Mets ace will take the mound against the Nationals next week.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller speaks with the media in a press conference.
Soccer

Dortmund’s Haller to Undergo Chemotherapy After Tumor Surgery

The Ivorian striker needed surgery to remove a malignant tumor.

By Associated Press1 hour ago