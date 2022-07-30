Patrick Mahomes is one of the most unique quarterbacks in this generation of NFL signal callers. From side-arm passes into tight windows and throwing across his body while in pursuit down field, the Chiefs star has plenty of tricks up his sleeve.

Those two traits, for example, are what make Mahomes a special player. But, even when it seems like the four-time Pro Bowler has fully displayed his athleticism, he does something different like throwing a behind-the-back option pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Take a look.

It is hard enough to secure the proper timing for a regular option pass let along pulling off one behind him as if he was Suns point guard Chris Paul in a basketball game.

Obviously, Mahomes did this in a training camp setting. This would likely a lot harder pass to pull off in a real-time game situation. But, who knows. One could be watching the glimpses of a new trick in Mahomes’s arsenal to be used this season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report.