Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Announces Its 2022 Swim Search Winner

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has named Mady Dewey the winner of its 2022 Swim Search.

Dewey beat out thousands of submissions and stood out after a photo shoot in the Dominican Republic and her performance in a runway show during Miami Swim Week.

As the winner of Swim Search, Dewey will appear as a rookie in the 2023 edition of the swimsuit issue.

Dewey is known as the co-founder of Herd Social. She is also a well-known content creator on TikTok.

“We are thrilled to announce Mady as the Swim Search winner and our second rookie for the 2023 issue,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said. 

“Her dedication to creating change mixed with her professionalism and positive attitude combined brilliantly–we are looking forward to having her represent our brand!”

