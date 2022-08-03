Conor McGregor to Make Movie Debut in ‘Road House’ Remake

Conor McGregor is taking a short break from fighting to make his acting debut in an upcoming remake of the 1980’s movie “Road House.”

The two-time UFC champion’s spokesperson, Karen J. Kessler, released a statement on Wednesday announcing the news.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘Road House,’ a beloved classic,” Kessler wrote. “While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

Gyllenhaal will be playing a former UFC fighter in the remake, described by Deadline as being “a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.”

It’s unknown what role McGregor will be playing, but it will be some sort of lead acting role. It’s also unknown when the movie will begin production or when it’s expected to be released.

The original movie from 1989 stars Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott.

