Conor McGregor to Make Movie Debut in ‘Road House’ Remake

Conor McGregor is taking a short break from fighting to make his acting debut in an upcoming remake of the 1980’s movie “Road House.”

The two-time UFC champion’s spokesperson, Karen J. Kessler, released a statement on Wednesday announcing the news.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘Road House,’ a beloved classic,” Kessler wrote. “While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

Gyllenhaal will be playing a former UFC fighter in the remake, described by  Deadline as being “a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.”

It’s unknown what role McGregor will be playing, but it will be some sort of lead acting role. It’s also unknown when the movie will begin production or when it’s expected to be released.

The original movie from 1989 stars Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott.

Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
Olympics

Olympic Speedskater Maame Biney Is Slowing Down to Enjoy Life

After a pressure-packed introduction to the Olympics in 2018, the U.S. speedskater taught herself how to quiet the noise and reclaim her strength.

By Senita Brooks10 minutes ago
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to reporters during minicamp practice.
Play
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Addresses Dolphins’ Interest in Tom Brady

The NFL’s investigation into alleged tampering revealed Miami tried to court the seven-time Super Bowl champion on more than one occasion.

By Zach Koons18 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Phil Mickelson looks over his shot from the first tee during the first round of a LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.
Play
Golf

Report: Mickelson, 10 Other LIV Golfers Sue PGA Tour

The group is reportedly suing over their suspensions, and three golfers are seeking temporary restraining orders so they can play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

By Madeline Coleman28 minutes ago
The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff47 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) sheds his batting gloves after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Chase Field.
Play
MLB

Red Sox Paying Only Minimum Portion of Eric Hosmer’s Salary

The Padres will cover the vast majority of his earnings after the deadline trade.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Cory Booker stands outside
College

Five Senators to Reintroduce College Athlete Bill of Rights

The bill has proposals on transfer limits, NIL, the ability to return to school after a professional draft and more.

By Ross Dellenger1 hour ago
Fans during the Women’s World Cup semifinal between England and the U.S.
Play
Soccer

USWNT’s Wembley Showdown vs. England Sells Out in One Day

The October meeting comes after Sunday’s Women’s Euro final in London recorded the biggest-ever attendance for a European Championship match.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is interviewed before playing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game.
College Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Donates $1M to Mental Health Research

The money is going towards The Nina and Ryan Day Resilience Fund.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago