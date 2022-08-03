Even though neither of his sons are out of high school yet, LeBron James’s family has become one of the most notable in all of basketball. On Tuesday, a video of Bronny and Bryce James getting in a workout with their legendary father at the Lakers’ facility went viral.

In the video, the three members of LeBron’s “James Gang” worked on pull-up jumpers from the free throw line and taking the ball to the rim from the top of the key.

LeBron, who will turn 38 in December, is set to enter his 20th NBA season, a feat made more incredible by the fact he remains one of the best players in the entire league. While his Lakers struggled last season, and he was limited to 56 games, he averaged 30.3 points per game in 2021–22, his highest average since 2005–06.

LeBron James Jr., better known as Bronny, is likely the most famous high school player in the country, coming off an appearance at Peach Jam where he helped pack a South Carolina gym. While the 17-year-old, 6'5" point guard may not be his father on the court, he’s an impressive player in his own right, who will likely have his share of big-time college offers—if he wants to go in that direction. He’s also making a name for himself in the world of gaming at the same time.

Bryce James, who turned 15 earlier this summer, recently hit a growth spurt and could be closer to the type of forward that his father is as his own high school career heats up. He showed off an impressive postgame in a recent highlight reel that his father excitedly shared on Twitter a few days ago.

While LeBron is likely entering the final phase of his Hall of Fame career, his family’s impact on basketball may just be beginning.

