Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Will Bronny James face more press than LeBron did?
Will Bronny James face more press than LeBron did?

LeBron James Workout With Sons Bronny, Bryce Going Viral (Video)

In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Even though neither of his sons are out of high school yet, LeBron James’s family has become one of the most notable in all of basketball. On Tuesday, a video of Bronny and Bryce James getting in a workout with their legendary father at the Lakers’ facility went viral.

In the video, the three members of LeBron’s “James Gang” worked on pull-up jumpers from the free throw line and taking the ball to the rim from the top of the key. 

LeBron, who will turn 38 in December, is set to enter his 20th NBA season, a feat made more incredible by the fact he remains one of the best players in the entire league. While his Lakers struggled last season, and he was limited to 56 games, he averaged 30.3 points per game in 2021–22, his highest average since 2005–06.

LeBron James Jr., better known as Bronny, is likely the most famous high school player in the country, coming off an appearance at Peach Jam where he helped pack a South Carolina gym. While the 17-year-old, 6'5" point guard may not be his father on the court, he’s an impressive player in his own right, who will likely have his share of big-time college offers—if he wants to go in that direction. He’s also making a name for himself in the world of gaming at the same time. 

Bryce James, who turned 15 earlier this summer, recently hit a growth spurt and could be closer to the type of forward that his father is as his own high school career heats up. He showed off an impressive postgame in a recent highlight reel that his father excitedly shared on Twitter a few days ago.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While LeBron is likely entering the final phase of his Hall of Fame career, his family’s impact on basketball may just be beginning.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More NBA Coverage:

For more Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Khristina Williams (1)
WNBA

Khristina Williams Is Making Space for Black Women Covering the WNBA

The Girls Talk Sports TV founder is establishing herself as a respected storyteller in the women's sports world, particularly with WNBA news and reporting.

By Danielle Bryant34 minutes ago
Vin Scully smiles while being honored on the at Dodger Stadium
Play
MLB

SI:AM | Vin Scully’s Best Calls

Over the course of 67 years in the booth, the legendary announcer was the soundtrack to some of the biggest moments in sports.

By Dan Gartland42 minutes ago
Dodgers’ Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully puts his headset on prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Giants.
Play
MLB

Sports World Pays Tribute to Legendary Vin Scully

The longtime Dodgers announcer died Tuesday at the age of 94.

By Zach Koons46 minutes ago
Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Updates: Training Camp News on Etienne, Kamara, London

Following the latest training camp developments and their fantasy implications.

By Shawn Childs46 minutes ago
Bill Russell
Play
Extra Mustard

Magic Johnson Says NBA Should Retire Bill Russell’s Number

The former Lakers superstar appeals to commissioner Adam Silver to give the Celtics legend a permanent honor.

By Thomas Neumann52 minutes ago
Professional pickleball courts
Tennis

Is Pickleball’s Rise a Threat to Tennis?

In Jon Wertheim’s latest mailbag, he looks at the sporting craze sweeping the nation and discusses whether Novak Djokovic could play the U.S. Open by...driving to New York?

By Jon Wertheim53 minutes ago
Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park.
Play
MLB

Juan Soto Pays Tribute to Nationals in Twitter Thread

The two-time All-Star and World Series champion reflected on his time in Washington.

By Dan Lyons1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah has new dynamic teammates in the Liverpool attack
Soccer

Liverpool Navigates Change Ahead of Another Title Push

Liverpool has taken strides to freshen a dynamic attack that was beginning to age out, and it should result in another Premier League title challenge.

By Jonathan Wilson1 hour ago