Magic Johnson Says NBA Should Retire Bill Russell’s Number

The NBA lost a giant Sunday with the death of 11-time league champion Bill Russell.

One of the most influential basketball players in history, the Celtics legend was revered for his athletic grace on the court and his social impact off the court.

In the wake of his death at age 88, some observers are calling for the NBA to retire Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the entire league. Now, one of the NBA’s greatest players has come out in favor of such a move to honor Russell in perpetuity.

On Tuesday, longtime Lakers superstar Magic Johnson added his voice to those in support of pulling No. 6 from circulation by calling on commissioner Adam Silver to take action.

In addition to leading the Celtics to 11 championships in a 13-year span, Russell was named NBA MVP five times and won the league’s rebounding title four times. He also powered the University of San Francisco, the only college to offer him a scholarship, to two NCAA titles.

