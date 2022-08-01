Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Bill Russell is the Most Impactful Player in NBA History
Bill Russell is the Most Impactful Player in NBA History

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Writes Heartfelt Tribute to Bill Russell

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the leading scorer in NBA history and a six-time league champion who holds a place in legitimate discussions of the greatest players in basketball history.

He also has played an important role in American society as a social activist.

But to read Abdul-Jabbar’s words, he wouldn’t have developed into the player or person he ultimately became without the powerful influence of Bill Russell. Abdul-Jabbar made that clear in a touching tribute essay to Russell, the 11-time NBA champion who died Sunday at age 88.

Abdul-Jabbar, 75, describes how his friendship with Russell evolved over six decades and how he looked to model Russell’s behavior on and off the court. Abdul-Jabbar writes about being starstruck at age 14 when he first met Russell, whom he describes as his “childhood hero.”

“They say you should never meet your heroes. That it’s mostly disappointing, disillusioning, or disheartening,” Abdul-Jabbar writes in the essay. “But that wasn’t my experience. I was thrilled. He spoke to me. And I thought I saw in his eyes a recognition of someone, like him, who had a passion for the game that burned deep and hot and bright.”

Abdul-Jabbar writes that Russell became a little bit more forthcoming with every subsequent meeting, but it wasn’t until age 67 that Abdul-Jabbar finally mustered the courage to ask the Celtics legend for an autograph.

Abdul-Jabbar candidly describes how Russell influenced him off the court, notably by how he handled himself amid the Cleveland Summit—a group of mostly Black athletes tasked with judging the sincerity of boxing champion Muhammad Ali’s refusal to be drafted into the U.S. Army for religious reasons. Despite Russell’s prominence within the group, he didn’t throw his weight around, according to Abdul-Jabbar. Instead, Russell encouraged the group—which included several former military members—to listen to Ali with an open mind.

“That reasonable approach proved to be much more effective than trying to sway us,” Abdul-Jabbar writes. “He knew Ali could speak eloquently and passionately for himself, and that if we were open, we would see the truth in what he said. That was a huge lesson in humility and leadership that guided me for many years after.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Abdul-Jabbar writes that he closely studied how Russell presented himself in interviews and in his autobiography, Go Up for Glory.

“What especially struck home was his refusal to become the stereotypical Angry Black Man that many tried to force him to be,” Abdul-Jabbar writes of Russell. “Instead, he chose to focus on finding a path to change and social justice through specific actions and programs.”

As Abdul-Jabbar developed his friendship with Russell over the years, the younger star made it his mission to crack the elder stateman’s stern facade and make him laugh.

“He had a high-pitched giggle of a laugh—something between a warbling goose and a braying donkey—and nothing brightened a room like his laugh,” Abdul-Jabbar writes. “When Bill laughed, you couldn’t not laugh along.”

Of course, Abdul-Jabbar was influenced by Russell as an athlete, too. Abdul-Jabbar recounts Russell’s ability to tailor his defensive efforts to specific opponents. Abdul-Jabbar also describes Russell’s defensive anticipation as “like a chess master.”

Abdul-Jabbar tapped music legend Chuck D (Public Enemy, Prophets of Rage), a prominent basketball fan in his own right, to draw the featured art for the essay. Regardless of whether you’re a fan of the Celtics, Lakers or any other NBA team, Abdul-Jabbar’s essay is worth your time.

Related content:

For more Boston Celtics coverage, visit Inside the Celtics

Breaking
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

Deshaun Watson with a towel over his head at Browns camp
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Suspension: Examining Process, Precedent

Our Business of Football columnist analyzes the factors that influenced Sue L. Robinson’s decision on the Browns’ quarterback.

By Andrew Brandt2 minutes ago
Brandon Moreno at UFC 277
MMA

Moreno's Masterful Kick Symbolizes His Evolution

Moreno wants to be known as more than a boxer and become the undisputed flyweight champion.

By Justin Barrasso11 minutes ago
Deshaun Watson looks down during Browns practice.
NFL

Browns Owners Issue Statement on Deshaun Watson Ruling

Sue L. Robinson ruled that the Browns quarterback should be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season.

By Madeline Coleman17 minutes ago
Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
NFL

Broncos WR KJ Hamler Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts

He said his ACL injury and the death of his grandmother took a serious toll on him.

By Joseph Salvador29 minutes ago
Cowboys receiver James Washington (83) carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
NFL

Report: Cowboys Fear James Washington Suffered Jones Fracture

The 26-year-old wideout signed a one-year deal with Dallas this offseason.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader
Play
MLB

Making Sense of the Puzzling Josh Hader Trade

The first-place Brewers sent their closer to the Padres for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects. Huh?

By Emma Baccellieri1 hour ago
Mady Dewey
Extra Mustard

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Announces 2022 Swim Search Winner

Mady Dewey was named the winner of Swim Search and will appear in the 2023 swim issue.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
SI Swim model Camille Kostek appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Camille Kostek Surprises SI Swim Search Winner Mady Dewey

Four years after she was named an SI Swimsuit rookie, the 2019 cover model had the chance to pass the torch.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago