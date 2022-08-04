Skip to main content
Bears Rookie Jaquan Brisker Compares Soldier Field to Madden Replica

Apparently Soldier Field’s replica on the popular NFL video game Madden looks nothing like what it actually does in person.

Bears 2022 second-round pick Jaquan Brisker finally got to see his new home stadium, Soldier Field, after he was drafted. The safety out of Penn State was pleasantly surprised.

Brisker had said the arena didn’t look great on Madden, according to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. But based on his visit, Brisker said it looked “nice.”

However, the current way Soldier Field looks could be changing in the near future. One possibility is that the team relocates to the suburbs in Arlington Heights after it signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement with Churchill Downs Incorporated in fall 2021 to begin the predevelopment affairs for the former 326-acre racetrack property.

On the other hand, Soldier Field announced that a dome and other updates will be added to the stadium, which could potentially Bears in the heart of Chicago instead of moving to the suburbs. However, Chicago previously stated that it was only exploring the move to Arlington Heights under the contract they signed.

Brisker will make his playing debut at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 13 when the Bears host the Chiefs. Only then will he know if the gameday atmosphere lives up to the hype as well.

