Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
The NFL Launches Its Own Streaming Service
The NFL Launches Its Own Streaming Service

Chicago Mayor Doubles Down on Soldier Field Dome Proposal

New details regarding a proposal to build a dome over Soldier Field were revealed Monday by Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot held a news conference at the Bears’ stadium Monday and provided information on the city’s proposal to keep the venerable NFL franchise from moving to suburban Arlington Heights, Ill.

In addition to the proposal to add a roof to the iconic venue, seating capacity would be increased from 61,500 to approximately 70,000. The estimated cost of the project ranges from $900 million to $2.2 billion.

“We need to invest in Soldier Field,” Lightfoot said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “Soldier Field must be a year-round destination. We must enhance the fan experience. And that’s precisely what we aim to do. We are making a compelling case for the Bears to stay in Chicago. They want a Tier One stadium to maximize revenues and we agree.”

Despite the steep estimated price of the project, Lightfoot argues that it’s a more economic solution than building a new venue. The sale of naming rights, while retaining the word “Soldier” in the stadium’s name, would go toward paying for the proposed upgrade.

In response, the Bears reissued a statement on July 7 in which the team said the only stadium proposal it’s considering is in Arlington Heights. The team purchased the now-closed Arlington International Racecourse last year for approximately $200 million.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park,” the team said in the statement. “As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of the property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while under contract.”

Soldier Field was remodeled in the early 2000s at a cost of $660 million in a project that won’t be paid off until 2032, according to the Sun-Times.

Even if the Bears ultimately relocate to Arlington Heights, the city could decide to undertake a smaller renovation project at Soldier Field for the Chicago Fire FC, college football games, concerts and other events.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Bears coverage, go to Bear Digest

Breaking
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

YOU MAY LIKE

AJ Dillon with the Packers.
NFL

Police to Review Video of Officer Grabbing AJ Dillon by Shirt

The running back later tweeted that it’s “all good” and said the whole thing was just a miscommunication.

By Associated Press23 minutes ago
Trey Edmunds with the Steelers.
Play
NFL

Report: Steelers Releasing Trey Edmunds Ahead of Training Camp

He hasn’t carried the ball during the regular season since 2019.

By Joseph Salvador40 minutes ago
Draymond Green during the Warriors’ championship parade.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond Says 2017 Warriors Would Beat 1998 Bulls, Jazz

He added that the 2017 NBA championship squad would beat the 1998 Jazz by 40 points.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
More Sports

Jocelyn Monroe Wants to Make Your Dreams Come True

The innovative executive for Creative Artist Agency is using her global expertise to build a diversity pipeline for future leaders.

By Bryna Jean-Marie1 hour ago
bronny james
Basketball

Report: Bronny James, Sierra Canyon to Go Overseas for ESPN Games

LeBron James’s son is headed to Europe with his high school team for a pair of games next month.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Kevin Durant
Play
NBA

NBA Predictions: Where Will Superstars Land Before Season?

Forecasting the futures of Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

By SI Staff1 hour ago
Taty Castellanos controlling the ball during a NYCFC match.
Soccer

NYCFC Loans MLS Golden Boot Winner Taty Castellanos to Girona

The 23-year-old forward led the MLS in scoring last year with 19 goals during the regular season.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
AJ Dillon celebrates scoring his first of two rushing touchdowns with a Lambeau leap.
NFL

AJ Dillon Explains Viral Moment With Police Officer at Lambeau Field

The Packers running back was stopped by a police officer during a Manchester United exhibition match.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago