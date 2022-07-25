Chicago Mayor Doubles Down on Soldier Field Dome Proposal

New details regarding a proposal to build a dome over Soldier Field were revealed Monday by Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot held a news conference at the Bears’ stadium Monday and provided information on the city’s proposal to keep the venerable NFL franchise from moving to suburban Arlington Heights, Ill.

In addition to the proposal to add a roof to the iconic venue, seating capacity would be increased from 61,500 to approximately 70,000. The estimated cost of the project ranges from $900 million to $2.2 billion.

“We need to invest in Soldier Field,” Lightfoot said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “Soldier Field must be a year-round destination. We must enhance the fan experience. And that’s precisely what we aim to do. We are making a compelling case for the Bears to stay in Chicago. They want a Tier One stadium to maximize revenues and we agree.”

Despite the steep estimated price of the project, Lightfoot argues that it’s a more economic solution than building a new venue. The sale of naming rights, while retaining the word “Soldier” in the stadium’s name, would go toward paying for the proposed upgrade.

In response, the Bears reissued a statement on July 7 in which the team said the only stadium proposal it’s considering is in Arlington Heights. The team purchased the now-closed Arlington International Racecourse last year for approximately $200 million.

“The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park,” the team said in the statement. “As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of the property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while under contract.”

Soldier Field was remodeled in the early 2000s at a cost of $660 million in a project that won’t be paid off until 2032, according to the Sun-Times.

Even if the Bears ultimately relocate to Arlington Heights, the city could decide to undertake a smaller renovation project at Soldier Field for the Chicago Fire FC, college football games, concerts and other events.

