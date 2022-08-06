Josh Allen Tricked Bills Fans by Debuting Red Helmet at Practice

Bills quarterback Josh Allen tricked fans at Friday’s practice by wearing a bright red helmet to go along with the team’s red uniforms.

A packed Highmark Stadium saw the most fans it ever has for a Bills practice on Friday, and everyone was shocked when they saw their quarterback come out on the field.

The rest of the team sported white helmets, which the team’s Twitter later confirmed would be the regular season helmets for the team.

“Disclaimer: Josh Allen tricked everyone (including the social media admin) and we’re sticking with the white helmets this season,” the caption read.

Additionally, the tweet said to “direct all feedback” to Allen.

But, the 26-year-old had a response to all the fans complaining about him wearing the helmet to trick them. Allen posted a gif of UFC star Conor McGregor saying, “I’d like to apologize to absolutely nobody!!!”

The red helmet originated back in the mid 1980s, but was mostly popular during the ‘90s, which was a time when the team appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls. However, the Bills have yet to capture a Super Bowl title.

The Bills stopped wearing the red helmets consistently in 2002, and they appeared to wear them every so often until 2010. Ever since, the team has stuck with solely white helmets.

