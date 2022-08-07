Bobby Bonilla’s Infamous Mets Contract Sold at Auction

On Saturday night, one of the most famous contracts in baseball history changed hands. A part of the contract that Bobby Bonilla signed in 1999, specifically the addendum that gives Bonilla all of his deferred money, was sold via collectibles marketplace Goldin for $180,000, according to ESPN.

The Mets owe Bonilla $1,193,248.20 every July 1 through 2035 as part of their agreement when New York released Bonilla following the 1999 season. Bonilla’s agent, Dennis Gilbert, possessed the contract until the auction.

Many teams have attached deferred payments to large contracts since, but this one is the most popular example.

Bonilla put his copy of the six-page addendum up for auction, along with several other items as part of a “Bobby Bonilla Day” experience. The auction winner will also receive a Bonilla signed baseball, a Bonilla game-used bat, a 30-minute Zoom call with Bonilla, a 30-minute Zoom call with Gilbert and a Bonilla NFT.

Finally, they will also attend a day with Bonilla to have breakfast together, attend a Mets game and end the day with dinner together.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: