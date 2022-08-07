Jets Fan With Cerebral Palsy Scores Touchdown in Scrimmage (Video)

The Jets held their annual Green and White scrimmage on Saturday night, where the offense and defense simulated a game in front of fans at MetLife stadium. The team took the opportunity to give one particular fan a lasting memory with the team.

New York let A.J., a child with cerebral palsy denoted as the SNY Play Ball kid, carry the ball for a touchdown on the goal line. When A.J. scored, the entire team circled him in the endzone to celebrate. A.J. spiked the ball and the team chanted his name, while A.J.’s mom entered the circle in tears thanks to the gesture.

Both college and pro teams have used their scrimmages to give certain fans a memory on the field, and every time the moment is emotional. The Jets giving A.J. this chance was a bigger moment than any other play that happened during the scrimmage on Saturday.

New York is hoping for a breakthrough season this year, but this one play is already more memorable than most of their plays this year will be.

