As an NBA player, it’s impossible to be flawless in every game of one-on-one. Unfortunately, Rockets guard Jalen Green learned that the hard way while hosting his own youth basketball camp in Fresno.

Green returned back to his home state of California this weekend to hold a clinic for aspiring players. The two-day event took place at Hoover High School with kids from 1st to 8th grade, one of whom got the better of the soon-to-be second-year NBA player.

In a short clip that’s started to make the rounds on social media, Green is seen defending one of the campers at the free throw line. The youngster then drives hard to his right, prompting the Rockets guard to leap in anticipation of a layup attempt.

However, the camper made a crafty hesitation move before spinning out of Green’s way. The 20-year-old NBA rising star went flying past the baseline, giving the young player a chance to sink a short fadeaway.

Naturally, the rest of the camp burst into pandemonium at the sight of their peer’s move.

Even though the camp was all in good fun, Green may find it difficult to live down the viral clip. It’s not every day that one of the NBA’s top young talents gets fooled by a youngster.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old Green will have a chance to remind the basketball world of his prowess on the court in just a few months. As a rookie this past season, the former No. 2 pick averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game on his way to earning All-Rookie First-Team honors.

Headed into year two, expectations for Green are through the roof, so long as he doesn’t find himself matched up against this weekend’s crafty camper.