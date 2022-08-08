The Most Electric Thing in Sports Right Now Is Mets Closer Edwin Diaz Entering a Game

1. To say Mets closer Edwin Díaz is having a dominant season would be an understatement. Díaz has 26 saves, a 1.39 ERA and has struck out 91 batters in just 45.1 innings pitched. The Mets are 61–0 when leading after eight innings this season in large part due to Díaz.

More impressive, though, than Díaz’s performance on the field is his entrance from the bullpen to the mound.

Díaz’s sprint across Citi Field while “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet plays has been a smash hit with Mets fans all season, but it has gotten massive attention over the past 24 hours or so after SNY, the local station that airs New York’s games, filmed (and posted) a cinematic-like production of the All-Star’s entrance.

The clip was a smash hit on social media, with many people weighing in on how much they loved it.

Give credit to SNY here for a couple of things. The network is making Díaz’s entrance a big deal and getting creative with how they show it. SNY also delays going to commercial these days so they can air Díaz entrances.

Most of the time, networks don’t really care about going out of their way to give fans what they want, so it’s nice to see SNY giving viewers a treat they clearly enjoy.

2. Here are your Fox Sports NFL broadcast crews for the 2022 season.

3. Nick Faldo worked his last golf broadcast for CBS on Sunday and gave a very emotional goodbye to viewers and coworkers.

4. I’m a few weeks late on this, but if you need a one-off show to watch these days, I highly recommend The Great Imposter and Me, which you can find on ESPN+. It’s a wild ride that takes one hell of a turn about halfway through.

5. The Brooklyn Cyclone held Seinfeld Night on Saturday, and the Elaine dance contest had some impressive contestants.

6. ESPN announced that Yungblud’s “The Emperor” will be its theme song for the 2022–23 college football season, which kicks off Aug. 27.

7. This was one of Kevin Durant’s better pieces of work.

9. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 70th birthday to Robin Quivers. Hopefully she enjoys an $800 bottle of wine today.

