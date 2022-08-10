What kid doesn’t love chicken nuggets?

Well, Brody Jackson of the Missouri Little League team took his love of chicken nuggets to the next level during his team’s Little League World Series game Wednesday vs. Iowa.

While the 11-year-old was up to bat, a stat line about him popped up below his picture. In the box, Jackson’s dream job is listed as a “chicken nugget taste tester.”

So, if baseball doesn’t work out for the young kid, he has his priorities laid out.

The screenshot of Jackson’s dream job went viral on Twitter after many of the site’s users resonated with his life goal.

Jackson helped his team beat Iowa Wednesday in the Midwest Region double elimination series. Missouri will face the winner of the Iowa–North Dakota game for the Midwest Region title game.

This isn’t the first time a Little League World Series biography answer went viral, and it won’t be the last. Kids famously say the darndest things.

