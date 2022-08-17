YouTube star Jake Paul has acquitted himself pretty well in the boxing world, and holds a 5–0 record as a professional since early 2020. On Tuesday night, Paul ventured into another arena—the baseball diamond—and things did not go nearly as well for him as they have in the boxing ring.

Wearing a custom Marlins uniform, Paul took some cuts during batting practice ahead of the team’s game against the Padres on Tuesday. The results, against some very hittable lobs from a pitching coach, were pretty embarrassing for Paul, who repeatedly took his eye off the ball and looked generally uncomfortable in the batter’s box.

Paul did eventually make contact, albeit very weak contact. After doing his best Babe Ruth impression and calling his own shot he … eventually hit a soft chopper that caromed off the ground a few inches in front of home plate.

To Paul’s credit, after that rough round of batting practice, he did poke fun of himself on Twitter, showing what his home run celebration would look like if he actually socked one over the fence.

He also threw out a decent first pitch, albeit a few feet in front of the mound.

With the designated hitter now in both leagues, if Paul has a future in baseball, it may just be on the mound.

More Extra Mustard:

Daily Cover: Joe Burrow and the New Normal