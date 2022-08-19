Netflix announced the release of its upcoming documentary titled The Redeem Team on Friday, a film that NBA greats LeBron James and Dwyane Wade executive produced.

The documentary will follow the 2008 United States Olympics men’s basketball team that won the gold medal in Beijing. James and Wade were players on the team.

The team was given its nickname during the Beijing Olympics after the country’s shocking bronze medal finish in the 2004 Olympics in Athens. The men’s basketball team went on to “redeem” themselves by winning gold in 2008.

The Redeem Team is directed by Jon Weinbach, who directed the popular ESPN documentary series The Last Dance.

Per a press release from Netflix, the documentary is set to showcase never before seen footage from the team’s journey in 2008, along with interviews from team members including James and Wade. Additionally, coach Mike Krzyzewski, who led lead the team to victory that year, will be interviewed.

The documentary is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on Oct. 7.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates,” Wade said, via the press release. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team—The Redeem Team!”

Other big names on 2008 Redeem Team include Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, to name a few.

