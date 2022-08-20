Joey Votto Sends Hilarious Tweet After Season-Ending Surgery

The 2022 season may be over for Reds slugger Joey Votto, but even rotator cuff surgery couldn’t dampen his well-known sense of humor.

After the team announced that he underwent successful surgery Friday to repair a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, the Cincinnati first baseman took to Twitter to joke about the reason that his year was coming to an end.

“I didn’t know I was hurt. Thought I just stunk,” Votto wrote.

Votto, a six-time All-Star and former National League MVP, is right to point out that his output at the plate hasn’t been up to his usual lofty standards this season. Prior to announcing the surgery earlier this week, the 38-year-old was slashing .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 91 games.

However, Votto’s shoulder injury appeared to be having a significant effect on his batting performance in recent weeks. The star first baseman went hitless in his last 22 at-bats, which marked the longest hitless streak of his career, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He also failed to reach base in his last four games, which was the first time that’s happened in his career.

Though the Reds announced that Votto’s surgery needed to repair more damage than previously thought, the team expects him to be back by the time spring training begins in 2023.

“My focus from today moving forward is just getting Joey back by spring training,” Reds manager David Bell said. “I know he’ll be in good hands and he has to heal and all that, but I know he’s going to work really hard to get back next year. I know he’s already thinking that way and excited about it and I am too. Now everything is behind him and he can look forward to spring training 2023.”



More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: How Tua Tagovailoa Became the NFL’s Most Polarizing Player