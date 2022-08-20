It’s that time of the year: Friday night high school football began in Georgia this week.

At Loganville High School in Georgia on Friday night, the school won the game on one of the craziest touchdown passes most football fans will ever see.

First of all, the game was in its fourth overtime at this point. The teams would do anything to win the game, and Loganville proved it.

From about the 15-yard line, Connor O’Neil took a handoff from Solomon Leslie. While facing the opposite side of the field and threw a no look, over the back pass to his tight end. Luckily for him, the player caught the ball and scored the winning touchdown.

The sideline and crowd went absolutely nuts.

Loganville assistant Willie Oglesby posted the team’s film of the play to Twitter, showing a top-down view of how the play went down.

The clip hasn’t made it to SportsCenter’s Top 10 yet, but be on the lookout for it. It will be tough for any other high school football plays to top this touchdown pass this season.

