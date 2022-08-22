In an era of debate show entertainment in which media personalities appear to be contractually obligated to take opposing sides of a debate topic, two of the NBA’s most prominent voices are happy to agree on one key subject: Who is the best player in the world right now?

For NBA on TNT hosts Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, the answer is simple: It’s Stephen Curry.

The two NBA veterans were discussing the Western Conference on The Big Podcast With Shaq when Smith was providing an overview of all the talented teams and players. O’Neal redirected the conversation by interjecting that none of the teams Smith mentioned could beat “the best player in the world.”

After identifying Curry as the current owner of that title, Smith was quick to agree.

It’s difficult to argue with the pair’s position, given the run Curry went on to guide Golden State to the 2022 NBA championship. The 34-year-old averaged 31.2 points per game on 43.7% shooting from deep against the Celtics in the NBA Finals, winning the Finals MVP award for the first time in his career.

That Curry has been able to accomplish so much when he was not viewed as much of a prospect during his prep career has endeared him to O’Neal even more.

“Nobody plays better than Steph Curry,” O’Neal said. “He’s a tough shot-taker, tough shot-maker. I like where he’s brought his career. I love Rocky-type stories. Steph wasn’t highly recruited [in high school], so to be able to work that hard and be the best shooter—and one of the best players—in the league, he gets my props for that. I love that kid.”