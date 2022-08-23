Look: Mets Troll Yankees About Viral Hot Dog Straw Video

A video of a Yankees fan using a hot dog as a straw to drink his beer (yes, you read that right) went viral on Monday night.

The Mets, who were the Yankees’ opponents on Monday night, decided to troll their crosstown rivals ahead of the Tuesday night game while announcing its lineup. It definitely helps that the two teams are already rivals, so it makes it easier to poke fun at the other team’s fans.

“Last game in the only stadium where people use hot dogs as straws,” the Mets Twitter account said in the caption of Tuesday’s starting lineup announcement.

That’s one way to think about Yankee Stadium.

Here’s the original video of the fan using the hot dog straw, for reference.

The video unsurprisingly has split fans, with some siding with the fan and calling this is a brilliant idea, while other fans think the action is unacceptable and gross.

Based on the Mets’ tweet, it sounds like the team is on the side with thinking this fan’s odd eating/drinking habit is disgusting.

