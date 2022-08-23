Former Florida and Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer is making a return to the broadcast booth ahead of the 2022 college football season, and he seems to have a clear selection for the nation’s top conference this upcoming year.

In an appearance on the “Don’t At Me” podcast with Dan Dakich, Meyer discussed the ever-present battle for conference supremacy. Though he’s coached in both the Big Ten and the SEC, this fall Meyer sees the latter as the clear frontrunner to be the best league from top to bottom.

“I’ve been watching a lot of that film to get ready for our shows coming up, the one thing about the SEC, that’s as talented a conference from top to bottom [as you’ll find]. ... No other conference has eight teams that really believe they can compete for a national title,” Meyer said Tuesday. “In the SEC, there are eight programs right now that believe they’ll be in the mix for a national title spot.”

Meyer’s opinion was reflected in the AP preseason Top 25 poll, which was released last Monday. The SEC led all conferences with six teams in the ranking, including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 3), Texas A&M (No. 6), Arkansas (No. 19), Kentucky (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 21).

The SEC will get the chance to prove their dominance in just a few days time when the college football season gets underway on Saturday, Aug. 27.

