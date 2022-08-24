MLB umpire Stu Scheurwater became a target of ridicule around the baseball world after a rather dreadful officiating sequence in Tuesday night’s game between the Guardians and Padres.

It all began in the bottom of the fourth inning with San Diego designated hitter Brandon Drury at the plate and Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale on the mound. On a 3–2 count, Civale delivered a sweeping breaking ball that appeared to land well outside the strike zone, low and away. However, Scheurwater called strike three, much to the surprise of Drury, who was already making his way down the first-base line on what he thought was ball four.

The Padres batter immediately turned around to argue the missed call, but didn’t get long to make his case. Within five seconds, Scheurwater ejected Drury from the ballgame.

Then, San Diego manager Bob Melvin tried to appeal to Scheurwater, but to no avail.

The Padres failed to score in the fourth and ended up losing the game, 3–1. Cleveland improved to 65–56 on the year with the win, while the Padres dropped to 68-57.