Angels OF Taylor Ward Hits Home Run As Grandma Is Interviewed on TV Broadcast

Taylor Ward’s grandma experienced a special moment on Thursday while watching her grandson’s Angels play against the Rays.

Ward’s grandma was asked what it was like to watch her grandson get a hit on Wednesday. She couldn’t contain her excitement. Then, as Ward’s grandma was speaking about his previous hit, the outfielder hit a home run.

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect for Ward’s family.

She cheered and clapped for her grandson as he rounded the bases and gave the Angels their first run of the day.

“Maybe we brought him a little luck,” his grandma said after he reached home plate.

This isn’t Ward’s first season in the MLB as he’s played with the Angels since 2018. However, it is the most prominent season he’s had as he’s appeared in the most games this season out of every year he’s played.

Through 100 games, Ward has 95 hits, 53 runs and 45 RBI. His Thursday home run was his 17th this season. His previous season-high home run count was eight.

More MLB Coverage: