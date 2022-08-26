Fox Accidentally Uses Kansas State Mascot for Nebraska-Northwestern Promo

It looks like the bizarre moments that often encapsulate college football have started early this year.

In a promotion for this weekend’s Week 0 opener between Nebraska and Northwestern in Ireland, Fox Sports published an article using the wrong Wildcat mascot in the featured image. Instead of of Northwestern’s replica of Willie the Wildcat, it was Kansas State’s version facing off across from Nebraska’s mascot.

While it does not take away from the error on the Fox’s, the two programs do share the same mascot—even down to the name—and the same general color scheme. However, what might be even more intriguing is watching which Big Ten program comes out on top on their European business trip.

The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing 3–9 campaign in 2021 after Big 10 West titles in ‘18 and ‘20, and Nebraska’s Scott Frost is on the hot seat this season and will need a strong start to the year.

Last season, Nebraska destroyed Northwestern in Lincoln, but five of the last seven matchups between the two programs have been decided by single digits.

Whatever happens on the field in Ireland, strange things are already happening in college football.

