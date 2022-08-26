UConn’s Jim Mora Says He Lives in ‘Haunted House’ With ‘Good Ghosts’

As Jim Mora prepares for his first season as coach of UConn’s football team, he opened up to ESPN’s Pete Thamel about the house he lives in near campus.

The house, which is located just a six-minute walk to the Storrs campus, sits on top of a hill, covering about three acres of land.

The 60-year-old admitted that even though he loves where the house is located, he believes the old house is haunted.

“I’m convinced it's haunted,” he said with a chuckle, via ESPN.

Mora says he hears doors opening every night along with other “unexplained noises,” and sees shadows around the house.

“I just warn everyone who stays that it’s haunted,” Mora said with a laugh, “but they’re good ghosts.”

Mora didn’t note any specific instances of him running into the ghosts, per se, but he still believes his house is haunted.

Is this a sign for what the 2022 season will look like for UConn? Mora told Thamel that he is excited to take over the program and hopes to improve the team from recent years.

The Huskies won just one game last season after taking off the 2020 season due to COVID-19, and just two games in 2019. Now an independent program at the FBS level, UConn’s last bowl appearance came in 2015.

UConn opens its season, and Mora’s tenure, at Utah State on Saturday as part of college football’s “Week Zero” slate.

