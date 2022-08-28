Ravens’ Mascot Poe Carted Off Field With Apparent Injury

Usually in the preseason, teams are worried about whether their players get through healthy. On Saturday night, however, one member of the Ravens team went down, and it wasn’t someone on the roster.

During halftime, the Ravens let two youth football teams play in front of the crowd. Poe, the Ravens mascot, also participated, but things didn’t go quite as planned. Poe was tackled by a kid in full uniform, but the mascot injured his left knee on the play and needed to be carted off the field.

It is unclear how long Poe will be out, but by the looks of the injury, it may be a while. The Ravens are going to have to dig deep into their mascot depth chart when the season begins in two weeks.

Despite losing their mascot to injury, Baltimore did extend its preseason winning streak to 23 with a win over the Commanders on Saturday night. Unfortunately, it was overshadowed by a bird’s injury during a youth football game.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: