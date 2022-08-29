You could be his player, his peer or even his own family member and never see it. Legends say if you are lucky enough to bear witness to it, you’d be the envy of the NFL.

On Monday, a whole press conference experienced something truly remarkable: Bill Belichick smiled.

Not only did the typically stoic Patriots coach smile, but he clapped when one person entered the media availability. Apparently, all it takes to get Belichick in a great mood is to have legendary sportscaster Chris Berman make an appearance.

When Berman walked into the room, Belichick visibly lit up and started to clap. Yes, Belichick was clapping at the lectern.

“We are graced,” he said when Berman walked in. “You’re lookin’ good.”

Hilariously, someone commented on the video with a picture of Belichick holding the Lombardi Trophy after one of his six Super Bowl wins. He appeared far happier being in Berman’s presence than being on top of the NFL. All jokes aside, Belichick’s admiration for Berman is truly something any friendship should strive for.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Patriots Country: Patriots Injury Update: Ty Montgomery Status?

For more New England Patriots coverage, go to Patriots Country